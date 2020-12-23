Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (PA-13), announced 28 students from Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District have received nominations for the U.S. Service Academies.
These students, if they receive an appointment directly from an academy, will have the opportunity to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., according to a release from Joyce’s office.
“It is an honor to recognize outstanding students who are pursuing the call to serve our nation,” said Joyce. “The U.S. Service Academies equip young men and women with an unparalleled education and provide outstanding preparation for the leaders of tomorrow. After years of hard work and preparation, these students have demonstrated their desire to lead, grow, and serve. It was my privilege to nominate these 28 Pennsylvanians to attend our excellent service academies, and I wish each of them every continued success.”
Adams County students living in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District who received a Congressional nomination for an appointment to one or more of the service academies include:
U.S. Naval Academy — Riley Hammond, Emily Malesky, Luke Moore and Aurelia Santoya.
U.S. Air Force Academy — Allison Dunlap.
U.S. Military Academy — Nicholas Carpenter and Allison Dunlap.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — Connor Brown and Ryan Hart.
All prospective students wishing to attend an academy must by nominated by a member of Congress or another U.S. official, according to the release.
These PA-13 students were evaluated by a panel of U.S. Service Academy alumni who volunteered to serve our district in this capacity. Congressman Joyce nominated students upon the recommendation of this expert panel, the release reads.
“The Service Academy Panel is comprised of dedicated individuals who have served our nation with distinction, and I am grateful for their continued service to our community. Securing a nomination for a U.S. Service Academy is a competitive process, and no one is better suited to recommend candidates than these alumni. I offer each one my sincere thanks for helping to select the next class of service academy nominees from Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District,” said Joyce.
The PA-13 Academy Panel includes: Todd Alexander, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy; Michael DelGrosso, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy; Dave Diedrich, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy; Rod Edminston, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy; Ed Moe, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jayme Orr Rhodes, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy; Steven Sims, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy; Col. Andrew “Colby” Short of Allegheny County, currently serving in the U.S. Corps of Engineers; and Bill Ward, Jr. of Blair County, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
All nominees from PA-13 will be vigorously evaluated by the academies before they receive a possible appointment, which are announced on a rolling basis, according to the release.
