It’s a competition where nobody loses.
Bermudian Springs High School Technology, Engineering and Design Educator Greg Kline will shepherd three two-student teams to the Pennsylvania Invention Convention at Hotel Hershey on Tuesday. The winning contingent advances to the national finals at the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., in May.
“It’s an educational convention,” said Kline. “The goal is to design technology tools to assist in the classroom.”
Kline’s club won its opening round, held virtually, to advance to the state-wide finals.
“There will be six to eight teams from Pennsylvania,” he said. “These are student designers who learn how to solve a problem.”
Computer-aided drafting and design (C.A.D.D.) and 3-D printers are among the resources available to the students to turn ideas into real objects. The six students, all seniors, have studied under Kline for four years but are all new to the competition. The challenge for each squad was to think of a way to help others, then design and craft the new invention. The class meets five days a week for 45 minutes per session.
Sam Leppo and Lucas Snyder sought to devise a way to help someone with limited motor skills or grip strength open a standard-size water bottle with a twist-off cap. This twisting motion presents a challenge to those afflicted with arthritis or other conditions that accompany the aging process. The duo designed and created the parts. Rubber bands were added to hold the bottle in place. A cord is threaded through a flange, then pulled by a handle. The resulting torque opens the bottle.
“We got our inspiration from a kid’s toy,” said Leppo. “It’s a problem that effects people I care about, like my grandfather.”
Both students have enjoyed the experience.
“I like the problem solving and learning how to innovate and think outside the box,” said Snyder.
Bailey Oehmig and Payton Feeser collaborated on a product to make personal belongings, particularly cell phones, more secure against pick-pocketers.
“It’s mainly for traveling abroad,” said Oehmig.
When asked if phone theft was still common due to the ability to limit access or use of a stolen phone through the use of passcodes, she said “It’s more common overseas.”
The plastic compartment can be attached to a pocket or, more practically, to a purse or backpack.
“Our latest design is more effective,” said Feeser. “I really enjoy the teamwork, division of responsibility and working together.”
“It’s so different from any other class,” said Oehmig
Jaxson Bloom (trumpet) and Nick Erdman (piano) are both musicians. They tackled a dilemma that has perplexed performers for centuries, a “hands-free” way to turn the pages of a standard composition book.
Their devise incorporates a robotic gear system to move the page, magnetic clamps to hold the paper in place, a foot pedal to operate at the appropriate moment and a “brain,” a central cortex that coordinates the various components.
“We’re on generation 17,” said Bloom of the pair’s frequent trips back to the drawing board. “There’s a better way, eventually we’ll stumble upon it. I like using our creativity.”
Erdman recalled the problem from his own piano performances.
“It was never fun,” he said of the stress of having to turn your own pages without missing a note. “There are many ways to solve a problem. We’ve done a lot of testing.”
Somehow the future seems in better hands after spending a morning with Kline’s minds.
