Wyatt Emig of East Berlin was named one of Pennsylvania’s 59 FFA American Degree recipients.
A 2019 Bermudian Springs High School graduate, Emig is currently studying horticulture, according to a release.
Emig is a fifth-year member of the Bermudian FFA Chapter. He is the son of Wade and Jill Emig of East Berlin. Emig began his FFA experience in ninth grade after experiencing a variety of agriculture content lessons and connecting with the vegetable gardening unit of instruction.
Emig continued to participate and build his knowledge while embarking on his own plant science/greenhouse enterprise. He served as secretary of the FFA Chapter for two years, invested more than 3,500 hours in his Greenhouse Placement and Entrepreneurship Supervised Ag Experiences, and committed more than 600 hours to community service and leadership development.
Emig earned his Keystone and Star Agribusiness award in January 2019 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Currently enrolled in the Professional Horticulture Degree Program at Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pa., Emig has his sights on owning his own business. He will graduate in the spring and is considering continuing his education at Delaware Valley University to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Emig’s agriculture teachers and FFA advisors, Dianna Jarema and retiree John Wardle, are announcing his achievements and are ‘pleased to add his name to the growing number of youth striving to make a difference and lead the agriculture industry into the future,’ according to the release.
“Seeing a young man like Wyatt follow his dreams and strive hard and work through challenges to be successful is what makes us proud. He couldn’t have done it without the support of his family, especially his parents, Wade and Jill. They are wonderful people,” Jarema said.
The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program.
Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required. All applications are submitted to the National FFA Organization after approval of a member’s state association. After review by national staff, the National FFA Board of Directors approves qualified candidates to receive the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
This year’s National FFA Convention and Expo will be different, like many organized awards ceremonies across the country, due to the declared pandemic. Due to Covid-19, Indianapolis will not host the “Sea of Blue Corduroy,” as is traditional. More than 60,000 FFA members, advisors and other supporters will not gather together there, but will experience a virtual event to be aired Oct. 27-29, National FFA Convention Week. Live sessions can be seen on the National FFA Website and via RFDTV, one of the youth organization’s sponsors.
