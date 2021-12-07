Recently, 131 students were inducted into The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School’s Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) during a special ceremony via Zoom on Nov. 17.
Pledging their oaths and joining the ranks of the nation’s most academically elite were 71 National Honor Society students and 60 National Junior Honor Society students.
Two local students were among those named. Hailey Armor from Biglerville and Kelsy McClintock from Littlestown were inducted into the National Honor Society.
“We are proud of these students. This is a huge accomplishment, and we welcome the opportunity to honor these students that demonstrate excellence in all areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character,” said Brian Hayden, chief executive officer of PA Cyber.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) officially established NHS in 1921 and NJHS in 1929. The criteria for PA Cyber high school students is a grade point average of 3.5 and above. Students must demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Junior high students at PA Cyber must meet similar criteria as well as demonstrate citizenship.
Those that have been inducted have pledged to uphold the organizations’ pillars. In addition, chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also encourages them to develop further through participation in school activities and community service.
Beyond the ceremony, these students are challenged to continually strive for excellence in scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.
