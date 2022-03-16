The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg is accepting applications for two $1,500 scholarships this spring, according to a club release.
The scholarships are offered to Adams County graduating seniors who plan to continue their education in a vocational or technical career field requiring not more than two years of study.
Interested students may obtain information about the application process from their high school guidance offices, according to the release.
Completed applications are due from students to guidance counselors on or before April 18. Guidance counselors will submit qualified applications to The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg Scholarship Committee which will select this year’s recipients.
New for 2022 is a $200 tools supplement available for building trades students, offered by Historic Gettysburg Adams County Preservation Society (HGAC), according to the release.
To be eligible, students must: Attend a building trades post-secondary school; and be awarded a scholarship by the Gettysburg Women's Club. Preference will be given to students who are interested in historic building and/or restoration, according to the release. Feel free to contact Bonnie Braun, HGAC Investing in Youth Initiative chair 301-335-4335 or bonnie.braun.927@gmail.com.
The objective of The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg is to unite the influence and interests of women of Gettysburg and the surrounding area and to support and to promote the civic, educational, moral and social welfare of the community with special emphasis to problems of children and youth, according to the release.
