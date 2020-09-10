After review of guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health, recommendations from the college’s COVID-19 Task Force and feedback from students and employees, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will extend its online instruction and student services through the spring 2021 semester, according to a release issued Wednesday.
The exception will be hands-on/experiential components of approved programs.
“The safety and well-being of our students and employees continues to be our top priority,” stated said John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Ed.D., MBA, HACC president and chief executive officer. “I know it has not been easy for our students and employees to juggle family, school and work responsibilities while maintaining their and their family’s well-being. However, I continue to be impressed and inspired by our students and employees who have worked so hard to make the successful transition of HACC’s instruction and services to online.”
Students and employees were notified of the spring plans via email Wednesday, according to the release.
“The HACC Foundation was in the middle of a fundraising campaign when the pandemic hit, and we knew that we needed to pivot to focus on meeting the immediate needs of our students,” Linnie Carter, Ph.D., APR, vice president of college advancement at HACC and executive director of the HACC Foundation. “Thanks to our generous donors, the HACC Foundation began to offer special funding for things like the HACC Offers People Empowerment (HOPE) Grants, Fresh-Start Grants, 40 $1,000 tuition giveaways, 40 $2,000 tuition giveaways and five full-ride scholarships. It is our responsibility as a community college to give our students every opportunity to succeed with their education.”
