The four Biglerville Garden Club Memorial Scholarship awardees was recently presented with certificates acknowledging the $1,000 scholarship, according to a release from the garden club.
Those receiving scholarships were Cody Smith, Rebecca Durbin, Leah Stevens and Donald Nealy.
Durbin will attend Penn State University’s agricultural program with an emphasis in resource management. Durbin has shown great leadership skills throughout high school, according to the release. Rebecca aspires to design efficient waste management and recycling systems.
Nealy is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in forest ecosystem management, with a minor in wildlife and fisheries science at Penn State University. Nealy’s interest in the environment was sparked early in life. His leadership skills were honed through Scouts, as well as his band experiences, according to the release. Nealy aspires to become a professional forester.
Smith also received the club’s scholarship in previous years, the release reads. He will be a senior at Penn State University’s agricultural program. He plans to become an agronomist. As an agronomist, he hopes to assist farmers achieve higher crop yields and to develop methods for handling, storing and marketing crop products.
Stevens plans to begin environmental studies at Hagerstown Community College, then transfer to Frostburg State University. She will focus on environmental science, according to the release. Stevens’ environmental interests are long standing with a history of engaging in outdoor education schools, field trips to Chesapeake Bay watersheds, and environmental conferences.
