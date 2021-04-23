Rachel Warthen, of Fairfield, was recently inducted to Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society at Lebanon Valley College. Warthen, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology. Tri Beta is a society for students, particularly undergraduates, dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research.
———
Isaiah Livelsberger of New Oxford was among the University of Scranton students recently inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the international honor society in history. For induction into the honor society, students must have completed 12 credits in history, have a grade point average of 3.33 or higher in history, and rank in the top 35 percent of their overall class. Livelsberger is a senior international studies and philosophy major at the University of Scranton which is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
———
Jordan Woodward, of Gettysburg, was inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, the Lebanon Valley College’s honor society celebrating academic achievement and volunteer service. Woodward, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education. To be eligible for this award, students must achieve a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.6, complete at least 24 credits of Constellation coursework, and achieve the “bronze” level of service hours at the conclusion of the fall semester prior to graduation.
———
Veronique Lieber, of Fairfield, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lieber was initiated at Pennsylvania State University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
———
Madison Patricia Sass, of Fairfield, graduated with a degree from Tallahassee Community College during the April 30, commencement exercises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.