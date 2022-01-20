Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Kaden Hunter was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for January.
Hunter is the son of Michelle and Jay Anders of Fairfield and Dustin Hunter of Carlisle.
During his high school career Hunter has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 10-12, for which he currently serves as secretary; Class of 2022 president, 9-12; and president of Foreign Language Club, 12-present.
Outside of school Hunters’s activities include working at Dunlap’s Restaurant in Gettysburg,2018 to present, and Fine Line Trim in the summers. He also enjoys reading, traveling, being with friends and family, and spending time outdoors.
Hunter has a passion for education, and consistently challenges his academic ability. He has managed a GPA between 3.9 and 4.1 throughout his high school career. He never hesitates to help his peers.
Hunter will attend Millersville University of Pennsylvania starting in the fall. He plans to earn a four-year bachelor’s degree in mathematics education, then teach high school mathematics after college while working towards a doctoral degree in education. His long term goal is to be a professor of mathematics at a university where he will be able to not only fulfil his dream to teach, but also be able to research and study in his field of interest.
