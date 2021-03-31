Samuel Billand, of Gettysburg, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Ella Moores, of Abbottstown, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Moores, a marketing major, previously attended Pennsylvania Home Schoolers.
Samantha McCarty, of Gettysburg, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2020. She earned a PHD in physics.
Jessica Saylor, of Gettysburg, is a biochemistry major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Molly Griffith, of Gardners, is a creative writing major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Biglerville High School.
Dylan Staub, of Mc Sherrystown, is a digital multimedia and broadcasting major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of New Oxford High School.
Amanda Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, is a management and communications major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Elizabeth Balas, of Gettysburg, is a mathematics and environmental studies major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Kyleigh Kutz, of York Springs, is a music education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Rebecca Negro, of Gettysburg, is a music education major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
Devin Peart, of Littlestown, is a political science major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Littlestown Sr High School.
Campbell Grimes, of East Berlin, is a psychology major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
Marissa Redding, of Fairfield, is a psychology and Spanish studies major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Fairfield Area High School.
Brady Andrew Repasky, of Gettysburg, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2020.
Wilkes University awarded 260 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to winter graduates.
Jacob Kadis, of McSherrystown, received a bachelor of business administration in finance.
Kurt Kluck, of Gettysburg, received a master of science in education.
Kirsten Long, of McSherrystown, received a master of science in education.
Saint Francis University released the names of students on its fall honors’ lists, including:
Rebekah Finafrock, strategic communications from Fairfield, dean’s list.
Joanna Sanders, health science OT from New Oxford, dean’s list.
Julianna Griffis of New Oxford,was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the fall 2020 semester.
Griffis’ major is early childhood education.
James Madison University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Local students on the list include:
Jaret Holford of York Springs, who is majoring in sport and recreation management.
Lance Schneider of Fairfield, who is majoring in biology.
Mark Golibart, of Fairfield, has qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Madison Harbaugh, of East Berlin, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. Harbaugh is a junior majoring in communication, media, and culture. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual winter undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students.
Cayla Elizabeth Kletz of Fairfield, earned a master of social work.
The following students from Adams County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of fall 2020 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s List students include:
Biglerville: Allison N. Daniels, B.S. in nursing; Joseph Edward Flake, B.A. in anthropology/archaeology.
East Berlin: Travis Daniels, B.S.Ed. in social studies education/history; Marissa Fronina, B.S. in nutrition/dietetics.
Fairfield: Lucy Rogers, B.S. in biology/pre-medical; Jessica Noel Smith, B.S. in nursing; Jacob M. Yingling, B.S. in physical education and sport/sport administration.
Gardners: Shaylyn Alexes Bannon, B.S. in interior design; Rachel Faye Zimmerman, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology.
Gettysburg: Carley Rose Haskins, B.F.A. in music performance; Danielle Taylor Payne, B.S. in natural science/pre-dentistry.
Littlestown: Kacie Frock, B.S. in nursing; Melissa Constance Hajek, B.S. in nursing; Madison Johnson, B.A. in political science; Julia Reaver, B.A. in art/studio; Daniel Robert Saylor, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Molly Elizabeth Watkins, B.S. in physical education and sport/exercise science.
New Oxford: Angel A. Flores, B.A. in economics; Mirian O. Lua, Spruce Lane, B.S. in Nursing; Olivia Julieann Milburn, B.A. in psychology; Sierra Nicole Schwartz, B.S. in medical imaging/nuclear medicine technology.
Nicole Wolf, of York Springs, has been awarded a bachelor of science of business administration in marketing from Kutztown University.
Madison Sass, of Fairfield, is among the 200 students recently selected for TCC’s Honors program.
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.
Gettysburg College students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work were recently placed on the deans’ commendation list for the fall.
Local students include: Ricardo Aguilar of Aspers; Paul Asper of Aspers; Steven Heinbaugh of Fairfield; Natalie Stair of Littlestown; and Desirae Williams of Gettysburg.
Gettysburg College students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were recently placed on the dean’s honor list for the fall semester.
Local students named to the list include: Diana Biesecker of Gettysburg; Alexandra Bruder of Fairfield; Jillian Buchheister of New Oxford; Summer Burton of Gettysburg; Rachel Costella of New Oxford; Jessica Cromer of Aspers; Emma Fee of Aspers; Julia Gruppo of Gettsyburg; Brianna Hayes of Biglerville; Emily Jumba of Gettysburg; Ezequiel Linares of Gardners; Deborah Ludman Ferrand of Gettysburg; Taylor Neller of Gettysburg; Tara Noel of York Springs; Esmeralda Orndorff of Biglerville; Collin Presser of Biglerville; Vivian Soullaird of New Oxford; Nicholas Wallace of Gettysburg; Daniel Ziegler of Gettysburg; Amna Zigic of Gettysburg; and Amila Zigic of Gettysburg.
Lehigh University listed students who attained the dean’s list in fall 2020. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
Local students include: Vincent Polignano of Gettysburg; Jessica Sandoe of Gettysburg; and Jocelyn Buchheister of New Oxford.
California University of Pennsylvania announced the names of local students who recently graduated, including:
Christian A. Giron-Ortega, of Gettysburg, BS in graphics and multimedia.
Tasha Bittinger, of Hanover, MS in exercise science and health.
Ariadne Cardenas Guizar, of new Oxford, BA in mathematics.
Chelsey Holt, of Orrtanna, MEd in teacher education.
The following students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The requirement to make dean’slist is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Brilee Carey, of York Springs, majoring in journalism, Class of 2021.
Devon Sautter, of Gettysburg, majoring in media arts production, Class of 2024.
Widener University announced students who achieved president’s list recognition for fall 2020. The president’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 and above for two consecutive semesters.
Local students include Allie Mack of Littlestown and Elizabeth O’Brien of New Oxford.
York College of Pennsylvania released a list of students’ names who graduated in December, including:
John David Soliday II, of Gettysburg, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneur and innovation.
Christopher Michael Moody of Gettysburg graduated with a bachelor of business administration in leadership and organizational dynamics.
Abigail Elizabeth Little, of New Oxford, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
Samuel Roger Smith, of Abbottstown, graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
Josiah Daniel Forry, of Abbottstown, graduated with a bachelor of science in economics.
Kayla Nicole Harris of New Oxford, PA (17350) graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Madyson Marie Meneely Whitcomb, of East Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Desiree Lynn Goins, of New Oxford, graduated with a master of accounting.
Dillon Kadis, of Mcsherrystown, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the fall semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
