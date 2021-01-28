Jadyn Eakins, of New Oxford, was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Eakins’s major is listed as physics HBS.
Eakins was among more than 9,700 students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
———
Isaiah J. Livelsberger of New Oxford was among more than 1,800 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Livelsberger is a junior international studies major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
———
The following students were named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term:
Adam Forsythe of Littlestown; Sarah Howe of Gettysburg; Paige Lambert of East Berlin; Cecilia Lua of York Springs; Ashley Miller of East Berlin; Stacey Rife of McSherrystown; Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg; Jeremy Sanders of Aspers; and Kaycee Wright of Littlestown.
To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
———
Gettysburg College recently released a list of local students recognized for their academic achievements.
Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work were recently placed on the Deans’ Commendation List for the spring 2020 semester: Ricardo Aguilar of Aspers; Diana Biesecker of Gettysburg; Summer Burton of Gettysburg; Anna Coale of Gettysburg; Samantha Cotter of Gettysburg; and Mara Smeltzer of Gettysburg.
Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were recently placed on the Dean’s Honor List. They include: Alexandra Bruder of Fairfield; Rachel Costella of New Oxford; Carlos Esquivias of Bendersville; Emma Fee of Aspers; Brianna Hayes of Biglerville; Ezequiel Linares of Gardners; Taylor Neller of Gettysburg; Esmeralda Orndorff of Biglerville; Collin Presser of Biglerville; Vivian Soullaird of New Oxford; Natalie Stair of Littlestown; Ellianie Vega of McSherrystown; Nicholas Wallace of Gettysburg; Zachary Wesley of Gettysburg; Amna Zigic of Gettysburg; and Amila Zigic of Gettysburg.
———
The following local students were named to the Lock Haven fall 2020 dean’s list: Hannah Crawford of Gettysburg, majoring in health sciences; Sage Dengler of East Berlin, majoring in health sciences; Lizset Diaz Reyes of New Oxford, majoring in criminal justice; Jeffrey Ellsworth of Fairfield, majoring in health sciences; Brandon Hall of Littlestown, majoring in health sciences; and Ashley Mallory of McSherrystown, majoring in biology.
———
Mary Heaton of Gettysburg is one of 2,000 students who were named to Bradley University’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Heaton is majoring in political science.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
———
Taylor Howery, from Biglerville, has been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the fall 2020 semester. Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better.
