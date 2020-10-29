Adams County 4-H Beef Club members Leroy Rentzel, age 8, and Eugene Rentzel, age 9, of Gettysburg, recently participated in the 2020 Invitational Sheep and Goat Skill-a-thon, according to a release from the 4-H service of Penn State Extension office, Gettysburg.
The skill-a-thon was a virtual activity with 146 youth and 116 adults competing from 35 states and four countries. Leroy placed 50th and Eugene placed 39th in their respective age groups.
The virtual skill-a-thon consisted of eight judging stations and included: market lamb class; breeding doe class; keep and cull class; identification questions; judging and situational responses for each specie.
Virtually classes used multiple choice questions and picture identification options. The contest was a comprehensive evaluation of a youth’s knowledge of the livestock industry.
Anyone who would like more information about the 4-H youth program in Adams County should contact Darlene Resh or Carolyn McGraw at the Penn State Extension office at 717-334-6271.
