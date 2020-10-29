Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D., recently launched a new initiative in an effort to combat food insecurity among college students.
The Blue Jay Pantry, a food pantry located on campus, is now available to the college’s student body, according to a release from the college.
“We established the Blue Jay Pantry in an effort to minimize the burdens that food insecurities can place on our students,” President McCormick said. “It’s estimated that one in five college students have inadequate access to food and we want to put an end to it on our campus.”
The mission of the pantry is to provide free, non-perishable food items for Elizabethtown College students experiencing hunger and/or having difficulty buying food as well as offering a resource to help students create healthy meals.
Elizabethtown College joins over 700 schools nationwide who operate an on-campus food pantry and is now a member of the College and University Food Bank Alliance (CUFBA). CUFBA provides colleges and universities with support, training and resources to connect more students with the food and resources they need for educational success.
The goals of the Etown pantry goals include:
• To eliminate food insecurity at Elizabethtown College.
• The pantry is intended to be accessible to all students in order to eliminate barriers to access for students experiencing hunger and having difficulty buying food and will operate in ways that maximize hospitality and privacy.
• The pantry, in partnership with offices and programs on campus, will provide resources to help students learn how to create nutritious meals.
The Blue Jay Pantry will be managed by Etown’s Center for Community and Civic Engagement and staffed by student volunteers. Provisions for the pantry will be sourced through donations, both of non-perishable food items and monetary contributions. Learn more about the Blue Jay pantry at https://www.etown.edu/centers/community-civic/pantry/index.aspx.
