Conewago Valley Superintendent Chris Rudisill will become an assistant principal at Mechanicsburg Senior High School, pending approval at a Tuesday Mechanicsburg school board meeting.
Rudisill Tuesday confirmed he is up for the Mechanicsburg position. He is intended to replace Jason Geissler at Mechanicsburg High School, effective upon Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) releasing him from his contract, or at the end of a 60-day holding period.
Rudisill, Assistant Superintendent Sharon Perry and school board President Edward Groft said they could not comment further on personnel decisions until paperwork and procedures are finalized.
Rudisill assumed the role of superintendent Jan. 6, 2020, following the retirement of Superintendent Russell Greenholt, whose last day with the district was March 9, 2020.
Rudisill is no stranger to Mechanicsburg. He was an elementary school principal in the district for seven years prior to being hired as CVSD’s assistant superintendent in early 2015.
He began his career in education as a third-grade teacher at Chadwick Elementary School for the Baltimore County Public Schools, followed by a stint as a fifth and sixth grade teacher in the Gettysburg Area School District. He also served as assistant principal at Rolling Acres Elementary in Littlestown Area School District before working in Mechanicsburg.
