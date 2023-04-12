The following DeSales University students made the fall dean’s list: Kayleigh LeDouaron of Gettysburg, majoring in biology; and Hailey Linebaugh of New Oxford, majoring in nursing. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours.
****
Cheyenne Lehman of York Springs, participated in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s production of The Crucible at Lebanon Valley College. Lehman played the role of Elizabeth Proctor. Lehman, a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in neuroscience.
****
Bucknell University released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Listed were: Samuel Mosholder, Aspers, Civil Engineering; Owen Davis, East Berlin, Chemical Engineering; Sam Douds, Gettysburg, Undeclared; and Abbey Jacoby, McSherrystown, Biology.
****
Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg named students earning dean’s list status for the small semester. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester. Students named to dean’s lists are: Olivia Bellinger, a Speech Path Audiology BS major, of Cashtown; Natalie Brown, a Interdisciplinary Studies BA major, of Fairfield; Sam Dillman, a Bus Admin, Marketing BSBA major, of Littlestown; Camryn Felix, a Speech Path Audiology BS major, of Gettysburg; Ava Gauthier, a Psychology BA major, of Littlestown; Emma Landis, a Psychology BA major, of Gettysburg; Alexander Lehigh, a Environ — Geog — Geol Sci BS major, of Littlestown; Meghan Lentz, a Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd major, of New Oxford; Savannah Soliday, a Criminal Justice BA major, of Gettysburg; and Jacob Thomas, a Bus Admin, Info Tech Anl BSBA major, of Littlestown.
****
Zachary Ketterman, of Biglerville, was named to the Western Carolina University fall dean’s list and chancellor’s list.
****
Gettysburg resident Alicia Mackle was named to the President’s List at James Madison University for the fall semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Mackle is majoring in General Psychology.
****
Elena Yingling of Littlestown was named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the fall semester.
****
James Madison University announced the following students made the dean’s list for the fall semester: Jenna Leedy of Gettysburg, who is majoring in Marketing — BBA; and Kaitlyn Bristol of Gettysburg, who is majoring in Social Work — BSW.
****
Bobbi Felts, of Fairfield, graduated from Hood College in January with a master of science in cybersecurity. Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college.
****
Peyton L. Golowski of Littlestown was named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the fall semester. Golowski is a senior advertising/public relations major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
****
Hunter Hawley of Gettysburg was named to the College of the Holy Cross Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2024, Hawley was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester.
****
Susquehanna University is announce its December graduates. Emily Lúa-Lúa, of New Oxford, graduated from Susquehanna with a bachelor of arts in political science.
****
Commonwealth University-Lock Haven students who have been named to the fall dean’s list include: Abigail Jacoby, of Littlestown; Daniel Stoner, of Gettysburg; Jeremiah Knight, of York Springs; Hannah Crawford, of Gettysburg; Duc Do, of New Oxford; Ashley Mallory, of New Oxford; and Zachary Oswald, of Fairfield.
****
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide in the fall semester, including: Cameron Bolyard of Fairfield, Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology; Bradley Joel Konigstein of Gettysburg, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; and Adam Magaziner of Littlestown, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity.
****
Delaware Valley University named these students to the dean’s list for the fall semester: Gregory Gipe of Fairfield; Faithlynn Moore of Fairfield; Bailey Smith of Littlestown; Erin Stephens of Fairfield; and Hunter Sweitzer of Seven Valleys.
****
Makayla Leann Orwig, of Littlestown, was named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University for the fall semester.
****
Francisco Sandoval, of Gettysburg, is one of 99 Alvernia University student-athletes named to the MAC Academic Honor Roll for the fall semester.
****
Chelsea June Zimmann, a 2021 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, was named to the dean’s list at Wilson College for the fall semester.
****
Madison Harbaugh, of East Berlin, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall semester. Harbaugh is majoring in Communication Media and Culture BA.
****
Rileigh Smith, of New Oxford, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the fall semester.
****
Colin Lissette, of Hanover, a senior, was named a distinguished scholar during the fall term at Mercersburg Academy which is a coeducational, independent college preparatory boarding and day school in Mercersburg, with students enrolled in grades 9-12 and a postgraduate year.
****
Bridget Rutkowski, of Arendtsville, was one of 150 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes to be named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll. Rutkowski, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College field hockey team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in interaction design at The Valley. Rutkowski was also one of 13 field hockey student-athletes to earn a spot on the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.