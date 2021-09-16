The 37th Annual Adams County 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Sale was held during the recent South Mountain Fair near Arendtsville, according to a release issued by Darlene M. Resh, Penn State Extension youth development 4-H educator for Adams County.
“It proved to be a successful year for our hardworking youth amid the COVID challenges they faced. Adams County 4-H and FFA members worked diligently throughout the spring and summer raising animals to show at the fair,” Resh said in the release.
Exhibitions included: four market goats; two market lambs; eight market swine; 14 dairy beef steers; seven steers; and three pens of meat rabbits.
“A special thank you to the show judges for taking time out of their busy schedules to judge Adams County’s finest livestock while educating youth. Also, a special thank you to the wonderful 4-H volunteer leaders who dedicated their time throughout the year,” the release reads.
Livestock shows results are:
Goat
The grand champion goat owned by Autumn Feeser, 4-H member from New Oxford, was purchased by Dave Wagner and Family and Larry and Jen Feeser. The reserve grand champion goat, exhibited by Eugene Rentzel, a 4-H member from Gettysburg, was purchased by Rooster’s Auto Repair. The grand champion and reserve grand champion banners were sponsored by Adams County 4-H Goat Club.
Lamb
Montana Speelman, 4-H member from York Springs, exhibited the grand champion market lamb. The grand champion lamb was purchased by Reinecker Ag LLC and the banners were sponsored by Wilt Fencing & Pole Building LLC, Aspers, and Rick Crouse and Family, Biglerville. Noah Kuhn, 4-H member from New Oxford, exhibited the reserve grand champion market lamb. It was purchased by Russell Lawrence LLC. Lady and Taylor Body Shop Inc., Gettysburg, sponsored the banners.
Swine
The grand champion market hog, shown by 4-H member Amanda Hollabaugh of East Berlin, was purchased by Hartzell Home & Garden Services. Reserve champion market hog, also shown by Amanda Hollabaugh was purchased by Wayne Nell & Sons Inc. The Adams County 4-H Swine Club sponsored the champion and reserve champion banners.
Dairy beef
Katelyn Keller, a 4-H member from Orrtanna, exhibited the grand champion dairy feeder steer; it was purchased by Schaeffer Specialized Lubricants and Russell Lawrence LLC. The reserve grand champion dairy feeder steer, shown by 4-H member Mason Nas from Gettysburg, was purchased by TAM Systems. Grand champion dairy finished steer honors went to 4-H member Abby Brown from Gettysburg, purchased by Zook Molasses Company. The reserve grand champion finished steer, shown by 4-H member, Ben Keller of Gettysburg, was purchased by York Concrete. The Adams County 4-H Dairy/Dairy Beef Club sponsored the champion and reserve champion banners.
Beef
Faith Lynn Moore, FFA member from Fairfield, exhibited the grand champion beef steer. It was purchased by Saltwater Aquarium, Kenneth Brown, setting a sale record of $8.00 per pound. The champion buyer banner was sponsored by Ag Com and the member banner sponsor was Adams County Beef Producers.
Casey Zirk, 4-H member from Littlestown exhibited the reserve grand champion beef steer. It was purchased by Stoneridge Manor and Mason Dixon Distillery both of Gettysburg. The reserve champion buyer banner was sponsored by Reichart’s Meats, Littlestown; member banner sponsor was Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant, Orrtanna.
Rabbits
Chloe Plesic, 4-H member from York Springs, exhibited both the grand champion and reserve grand champion meat pen rabbits. They were purchased by Reinecker Ag LLC, York Springs, and Luke Teaford, Pottstown. Banners were sponsored by the South Mountain RCBA Club.
Larry Swartz of Biglerville was the auctioneer for the Junior Livestock Sale.
“Thank you, Larry, for donating your time to support our Adams County youth,” Resh said in the release.
A thank you was also extended to Wickard Brothers LLC of Carlisle, Riser’s Beef of Gettysburg, and Wag’s Brothers Meats of Dover for providing commercial buyback, according to the release.
“Thanks as well to the following fitting and showmanship, class sponsors for the beef, swine, goat, and lamb shows during the week: Karol, Travis, and Chris Sherman; Heart Felt Supply; Kevin and Deb Diehl; Jason Zirk and Family; B Keller Farm & Services; Long’s Plumbing & Heating; Eric Moore General Contracting; and Allegheny Foresters and Consultants. In addition, thanks to all the donors and buyers of the 4-H Beef Club BBQ Basket and the Renee Clowney memorial basket,” the release reads.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens, according to the release.
To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
