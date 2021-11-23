Chloe Plesic of York Springs recently took 19 rabbits representing three breeds to the largest rabbit show in the country, the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) National Convention held in Louisville, Kentucky.
There were over 16,000 animals from across the country were entered in the convention.
Plesic placed in the Top 10 in most of her rabbit classes. She won first place fur for mini lops, and first place fur for white commercial breeds. She placed third and fifth in the commercial competition.
Her biggest win was capturing the Senior District award (District 9) and Senior National award for Unlimited Rabbitry (51-plus rabbit holes) Management which acknowledges excellence of management style by the ARBA youth member in the areas of housing and equipment, feeding and animal care, disease control, record keeping, breeding and genetics for the care and production of rabbits in a large rabbitry.
Plesic was also named Californian Youth Breeder of the Year for 2021. This award is given based on recognition of sportsmanship, leadership, participation and promotion of the Californian Breed.
Plesic is a senior at Bermudian Springs High School. She resides in York Springs with her parents Christopher and Rebecca Plesic.
Plesic is the owner of CP Rabbitry where she raises Mini Lops, New Zealand’s and Californians for pet, show and meat. She is an active member of Adams County 4-H.
