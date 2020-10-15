At Grove City College (GCG), one of America’s premier Christian liberal arts institutions, what happens in the classroom doesn’t stay in the classroom, according to a GCG release.
The lectures and discussions led by distinguished faculty are intended to transfer knowledge, develop wisdom and encourage students to use what they have learned in service to the common good in their lives and careers.
“The life of the mind inspires the heart, head and hands of those educated ‘mid the pines,” the release reads.
Now, the college is making the content of its classrooms available free to the public in a new video series “The Life of the Mind: Great Lectures from the Grove.”
Viewers will learn from the same high-caliber faculty who teach on campus.
“It’s a great way to experience Grove City College’s commitment to academic excellence and learn from some of the leading Christian scholars of the day,” according to the release.
The series debuted Sept. 30, on the college’s YouTube channel gcc.edu/youtube with the first lecture in Dr. Carl Trueman’s course “Makers of the Modern Revolution.”
Trueman, a noted Christian thought leader and professor of Biblical and religious studies, explored historical civil movements and popular theorists such as Rousseau, Marx, Wilde, Nietzsche and others have shaped the way the world today thinks, according to the release.
New lectures will be added weekly. Subscribe to gcc.edu/youtube to receive an alert when new content is uploaded.
For more about Grove City College, visit www.gcc.edu.
