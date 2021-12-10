Nearly every day, Bermudian Springs administrators take a brisk stroll to the south side of campus to check on the new middle school project.
Every week, they make a few suggestions for tweaks to make sure things are just right for its official Jan. 3 opening.
“I’m excited, but we’re still working on the nitty gritty details,” said Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss. “We pride ourselves on the details, getting things in place and thinking of all things.”
Peaking inside the window, a visitor might see tiled floors coming together, boxed supplies and furniture piled high in music rooms and physical training areas. A few exterior walls need to be finished as well.
Not to worry. Despite supply chain delays and early COVID-19 interruptions, the $38 million, 140,000-square-foot project is scheduled to open on time, Hotchkiss said. The district aims to have an occupancy permit secured by Friday, Dec. 17, which will allow teachers, administrators and eventually students to tour the building.
“We’ve spent a lot of time. It’s been years in the planning. I’m not saying it’s going to be perfect, but we have everything we need to get started,” Hotchkiss said. “We want to live in the space a little before going at this.”
Developers took a main-street approach when designing the inside of the building, which achieves its goal of being flexible and brightly lit. The district also installed more high-speed internet access points than all other district buildings combined, Hotchkiss said.
“We will take the ones from the old building and distribute them among the high school and elementary school,” he said.
Students will enter a secure vestibule on the west-facing entrance of the building where the administration and main office areas are stationed. Guidance offices, a kitchen, and an expanded nurse’s station, complete with a private exam room and full-sized shower, are located in the sector.
On the left side of main street are two academic wings with staggered, standard classrooms. The two-floor corridors are separated neatly by grade level. On the right are the musical and athletic areas.
In standard classrooms, students and teachers have their choice of pointed desks pushed together in pods, high-top tables and more comfortable seating in standard classrooms. Televisions and whiteboards line one wall in each room. Nearly all of the furniture and desks are on wheels, and a combination of sliding glass doors and retractable garage doors allow for classroom spaces to be redesigned on the fly.
“Just about every classroom has plenty of windows,” said Hotchkiss. “There is lots of natural light.”
In between the two corridors are two laboratory-style classroom spaces, roughly 2,500 square feet apiece, and two learning commons. On the bottom floor are creative art and technical education rooms that were still under construction Tuesday. On the top floor are science rooms identifiable by their green walls, hard-top counters with wash sinks, and several power outlets extending from the ceiling.
“We tried to put in enough infrastructure that we can accommodate students now and in the future,” Hotchkiss said. “We will really be able to grow into these classrooms.”
Outside the classrooms, a long, open walkway allows students to peer over a railing to the classrooms and main walkway below. A media center, which was blocked off Tuesday as tiles continued to set, is located looking out toward the cafeteria.
The first right beyond the main office leads to music rooms on the south side of the building.
The spacious band and chorus rehearsal areas are equipped with acoustic paneling and 86-inch screen televisions, and cubbies for students’ belongings. An area with tall, pullout storage closets will be used to stash music and a practice room situated between the two main music rooms can be used by either program, Hotchkiss said.
The band room has a long storage area for instruments and also includes a tuba sink, Hotchkiss said, allowing band members to empty spit valves in a sanitary way.
Beyond the office area in the main corridor is the gymnasium, with a full-length basketball court running from end-to-end, and two more crossing the gym perpendicular to the main floor. Bleachers that can seat roughly 750 people extend from one wall and hanging overhead projectors point toward retractable screens on the far wall, perfect for large student assemblies, Hotchkiss said. A decal of the school mascot, an eagle, had not yet been positioned on the floor Tuesday.
A multipurpose room designed for physical education and middle school wrestling practice sits behind the gym. Attached is a fitness center that was created to be used by staff and students alike. Equipment specific to muscle development for middle school-aged children will be accessible in the space, said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers.
“Fifth and sixth graders aren’t quite ready for treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines so we purchased a system that is more about resistance,” she said. “They will use that as they work up toward the other machines.”
A training room is located with mechanical and electrical equipment in a hallway that swings back toward the main corridor. On the other side of the hallway are locker rooms that include showers, toilets sinks, a whiteboard and storage cubbies.
“We can fit more cubbies than lockers. We don’t want people to put valuables in here, besides their bags,” Hotchkiss said. “We will lock the doors during class.”
The main hallway ends where an open-design cafeteria with seating for 165 students begins. Students can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, as well as low- and high-topped tables decorated with Bermudian Springs decals, and that’s just the start. For the first time, the middle school will also have a food court that, for an additional cost, allows students to choose meals from a deli, salad bar, pizza station, as well as other offerings, Hotchkiss said.
Outside, between the two academic wings is a courtyard that will be completed by Hanover Architectural Products in the summer of 2022. A full-length turf field located along Baltimore road and lined for football, soccer and field hockey replaces two grass fields. The field does not currently have lights but includes the infrastructure to install them should the district decide to later.
Buses and cars dropping off students will still enter from Carlisle Street. The main access road begins on the right, not long after turning onto campus. Drivers first approach a bus lane, which can fit 20 or more busses. The parent drop-off lane is in a separate area and all traffic flows one direction, eliminating crisscrossing patterns that complicate traffic at the current middle school, Hotchkiss said.
