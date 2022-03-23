The Gettysburg Rotary Club serving New Oxford monthly recognizes High School seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in January were Kiefer Bell from New Oxford High School, and Ainsley Miller from Bermudian Springs High School.
Bell was presented by Lauren LaBarca, faculty sponsor.
Bell is a member of the National Honor Society and is the historian for the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. She also serves as the historian for the student council.
Bell is an incredible singer, dancer and actor. She is a member of the former PA Theatrical Arts. She sang in the Miss Hanover Pageant and also won the talent portion of the pageant. She has infectious energy which brightens the room and is very perseverant and bold to grow herself and others.
Bell is a member of the Friends of Rachel Club, Speech and Debate Team, volleyball team, and is the captain for the Mini-thon Events. She performs morning announcements at school and is involved with the school newspaper and yearbook.
Bell plans to attend Loyola University or University of Scranton to study Public Relations. She is the daughter of David and Kristin Bell.
Miller was presented by John Livelsberger, faculty sponsor.
Miller is a member of the National Honor Society. She is fourth in her class with a great desire to learn and has a love of history. She has a passion for literature and writing. She is a hardworking, quiet leader who has a strong work ethic.
Miller volunteers and gives back to her community which includes New Hope Church (food pantry), Children’s Aid Society, and East Berlin Community Center. Miller plans to study education or psychology to become a history teacher or child psychologist at Harrisburg Area Community College.
She is the daughter of Kellie and Michael Longo.
(0) comments
