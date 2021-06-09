As Conewago Valley School District looks toward future development, correctly estimating the size of its student body will be key. Doing so with quickly changing variables could prove difficult.
Anthony Colestock, a project manager from the architectural firm Rohrbaugh, Crabtree and Associates, presented an enrollment analysis during the school board’s study session Monday that showed the district population may not increase as quickly as a previous study suggested.
This winter, a demographic study produced by a consulting firm, Decision Insite, suggested that 1,355 new homes will be built within district boundaries in the next decade, resulting in 752 additional students by 2030. Fifteen proposed developments within the district are projected to be completed by 2025, according to the study.
However, a closer look at some of the developments in question in combination with skyrocketing construction costs prompted a second opinion, district Superintendent Chris Rudisill said.
“The developments that are coming have been on the books for years,” Rudisill said. “We’re finding that the companies that own them are sitting on them because it might not be the right time to build. If the market takes a turn and prices go down on construction, we could still see that boom.”
Decision Insite’s method uses birth rates to calculate growth, but the Rohrbaugh Crabtree and Associates projection takes a closer look at migration across district lines, said Dr. Fred Withrum, director of educational planning for the firm. The newest enrollment analysis also relies on retention rates and five-year average growth rates as well, he said.
“Just because someone is born in the district doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll stay in the district,” Withrum said.
Comparing the two studies with a projection from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Withrum projected 3,319 students in the district in 2030, 440 less students than PDE and 366 less than Decision Insite.
Other unpredictable factors, such as the growth of cyber/charter schools and the district’s own online academy may also affect if and how much expansion is necessary. Board members also shared concern that an aging population may soon turnover, and younger families will move into those homes.
When considering improvements, Rudisill said the district will aim to keep class sizes at a maximum of 22 students per class in elementary and 25 in intermediate, middle and high school.
“You don’t want empty classroom space when you could put that money toward educating kids,” said Colestock, recommending that the plan leave room for a contingency for at least 10-percent population growth.
Colestock reported that members of the firm have visited with building principals twice apiece to discuss the use of current buildings. Another round of visits, including a walkthrough of each building, is scheduled to discuss educational deficiencies related to lack of space or infrastructure, Colestock said.
Professionals will be on hand to evaluate current heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, and other utility infrastructure. Additionally, a civil engineer will evaluate traffic patterns, student drop-offs, bussing patterns, stormwater management and other logistical items, Colestock said.
The engineer will also evaluate the potential usefulness of two undeveloped properties owned by the district. The first is a roughly 14-acre plot currently used for youth baseball fields next to the middle school, Rudisill said. It also includes a house the district purchased roughly two years ago, he said. The second is a roughly 60-acre horse farm located along Berlin Road, he said.
In August, Rohrbaugh, Crabtree and Associates will return with a report that compares building capacity to enrollment, and compares prices between potential new buildings and renovations, Colestock said.
“The feasibility study will ensure we make good, fiscally sound decisions for our students and community,” Rudisill said. We’re not building just to build. We’re building because the data and input from the community shows we need to do that.”
