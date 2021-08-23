At no cost to the district, Hanover Architectural Products will develop and install a paved courtyard in the shape of the school’s mascot, an eagle, at the new Bermudian Springs Middle School.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said he was humbled by the landscape architecture and design company’s contribution. At the request of the company, he did not venture a guess at the price, but said the district would have been unable to afford the project.
“I was speechless,” said Hotchkiss. “We’re really grateful for Hanover Architecture for their work. It’s beyond words.”
An overhead rendering of the project shows a W-shaped pathway made of large porcelain pavers connecting the two academic wings of the new middle school. Bridging the perpendicular pathways is a large rendering of an eagle paved with limestone gray bricks, outlined in charcoal brick, with its tail and head paved with neutral-colored bricks. Benches are placed to align with the curves of the wings, and garden walls line areas of the larger pathway.
While developing plans for the new middle school, the district had created several plans for a courtyard, most of which were initially considered too costly to pitch to the board. A systemic review of alternative but equal value goods and products during construction revealed some savings, so the district revisited the courtyard project in June.
The courtyard will serve as an outdoor learning space capable of hosting multiple classrooms at once, Hotchkiss said. He envisioned the possibility of holding outdoor concerts with choral and instrumental groups as well.
“We still had a desire to do it because students, parents and teachers all valued it,” Hotchkiss said.
Hanover Architectural Products pitched a courtyard design by its computer aided designer, Alex Huntingdon, who is also a Bermudian Springs graduate. The company said it would donate all the supplies needed for construction at the time.
Hanover Architectural Products President Kevin Repasky said Huntingdon had been put on the project because of his passion toward it.
“To see Alex and the joy that it gave him to be able to contribute back to his school district in this way was very rewarding,” Repasky said. “He thanked us so many times to be able to be involved in something like this, to be able to give back both as an individual and to use his talents that he uses at our company to provide that contribution.”
The district raised more than $30,000 from local businesses and organizations to cover the cost of installation. AquaPhoenix Scientific, a water quality testing company, donated $20,000; Lobar Construction donated $5,000; and ELA Group Inc., a landscape architecture and planning company, donated $2,500, among others, Hotchkiss said.
Upon further review, the district found the prevailing wage cost for public works would be difficult to offset, Hotchkiss said. In another consultation with the outdoor architecture company, its leaders opted to pay for installation as well. The company is working to schedule contractors to install the project sometime in 2022, Repasky said.
In the meantime, the district is working out plans for the donations received to support the landscaping around the brickwork, Hotchkiss said. Ideally, vegetation that requires little maintenance will be planted in the areas surrounding the brickwork.
“We’d also like to create some additional flower beds,” he said. “We will have plaques made for recognition of the donations.”
Hanover Architectural Products recently installed a courtyard at Alloway Creek Elementary School in Littlestown free of charge as well.
“We as an organization love to invest in the community, especially kids,” Repasky said. “When word spread from Littlestown to Bermudian Springs of the help that was needed to create this outdoor space for the middle school, we quickly got involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.