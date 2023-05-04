Name: Brian Sinnett
Age: 48
Residence: Cumberland Township
Education: Gettysburg Area High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Dickinson School of Law
Current Employer: Adams County District Attorney
Past Political Experience: I have been serving as the District Attorney since 2016
Why do you want to run for this political office? I truly feel honored to have the opportunity to serve my community as District Attorney. I was raised in a household where both of my parents served as government employees and recognized the good that can be done by working for and with those in our community. I work to protect the rights of the innocent and hold those accountable who have violated those rights or the rules of our society. However, I am also very mindful of the difficulties related to mental health and drug and alcohol addictions that may in our community deal with and want to work to help them without unnecessarily punishing them.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals are to continue to support the diligent and thorough investigations done by the excellent men and women of law enforcement in our community. Our office has been successful in continuing to adapt to changes in the ways that crimes are committed and the evidence that is attempted to be hidden. To that end, we strive to stay on pace not only with the various changes in how investigations are conducted but also to engage in best practices of maintaining the massive amount of information stored within the office to be able to pursue effective prosecutions.
