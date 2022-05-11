Name: Christine Cookie Driscoll
Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Democratic Committee member
Residence: Liberty Township, Fairfield
Employment: 95% retired from Cookie Driscoll my business. I am also the active owner/manager of Whodathunkit Farm, a horse boarding and learning facility.
Education: 12 years of public school in Tucson, AZ, then 2.5 years at Northern Arizona University, 1 year at University of Arizona, 2 semesters at Mesa Community College, and one at Wilson College in Chambersburg PA, graduated the Arizona Police Academy, am a Graduate of the Realtor’s Institute, and assorted seminars, and community classes along the way
Political experience:
Community involvement:
What makes you the best candidate? I have been actively involved in politics on the local, state and national levels for many years. I am a past Chairman of the Board of the SMC Business Councils, and past Chairman of the Board of the National Small Business Association in DC and past Chairman of the Board of the National Leadership Council. The association’s and council’s work targeted small business issues. I have spent many years visiting our lawmakers in Harrisburg and in Washington DC, explaining how pending legislation will affect their constituents. I also testified in front of the United States House Committee for Small Business, describing how devastating the high prices of fuel and how the extreme fluctuations negatively impact the agricultural community.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking?
