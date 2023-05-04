Name: Beth Farnham
Age: 50
Municipality/School District: Conewago Valley School District, Region II
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and French w/ track of Secondary Education
Current employer: Stay-at-home parent
Past political experience: CVSD School Board director, ACDC Member, Credit Analyst, Office Administrator, Girl Scout volunteer
Why do you want to run for this political office? As a current CVSD school director, I take seriously my duty to approve great faculty, rigorous curricula, and enriching resources. Aligned with CVSD’s Vision, Mission, and Beliefs, I work for a quality public education that grows all students academically, physically, emotionally, and socially in a safe environment full of authentic opportunities in order to become well-rounded individuals. Because each person in CVSD has intrinsic worth, no student, staff member, or volunteer should be subjected to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, race, color, age, creed, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, marital status, pregnancy, or handicap/disability. Lastly, all school board decisions impact my family, whether as taxpayers in CVSD for over 15 years, or as parents whose children are enrolled in CVSD schools.
What are your goals once elected to this position? In light of February’s landmark Commonwealth Court decision, I will advocate for more state funding so that less of CVSD education is funded by the local property taxes. As CVSD continues its feasibility study, I will keep my constituents informed of decisions that will impact us. I will vote for what makes the most sense for our entire community, though the student benefit is my first consideration. Recently, the CVSD school board provided estimates on increased taxes based on the proposed budget to be approved in Spring 2023. You can find that information, for example, on my Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091372054116
