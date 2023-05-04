Name: Sandra Yerger
Name: Sandra Yerger
Age: 66
Municipality/School District: Mount Joy
Education: BS in Physical Therapy, managed small businesses
Current Employer: Retired but operating a small farm
Past Political Experience: Elected to Adams County Republican Committee
Why do you want to run for this political office? Our township has been through a lot of upheaval in the past few years. There have been and continue to be transparency, integrity and budget issues that need resolving. I believe my diverse life experiences, and learning how my township has been operating by having attended the meetings for the past 3 years, give me a helpful perspective for the next years.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Provide better leadership and oversight of township activities to promote a responsible local government. Improve the budget process, streamlining while increasing transparency and integrity so funds are properly utilized. Consider and reduce onerous restrictions on residents and businesses while keeping to the comprehensive plan. Protect our historical farming community. Understand why our legal fees are so out of line with other townships and work to change. Improve communication between the township and residents, both for accomplishing township goals and meeting the needs and concerns of the residents.
