Party: Republican
Position Seeking: I am running as a Write-in for Franklin Twp. Tax Collector
Residence: Franklin Township
Employment: Gettysburg College
Education: High School Graduate
Community involvement: Former member of Cashtown Ladies Auxiliary, Past board member and coach of Franklin Township Youth League and involved in my church.
What makes you the best candidate? Past employment at a local bank, office management experience including annual budget and other bookkeeping duties.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Not so much an issue, but I want to assure the residents of Franklin Twp. they can expect the same level of professionalism and services provided by my predecessor.
