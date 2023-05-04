Name: Donald Knight
Age: 53 years old
Name: Donald Knight
Age: 53 years old
Municipality/School District: Conewago Township / Conewago Valley School District
Education: South Western High School graduate / Diploma
Current employer: ASJ Emergency Restoration, Construction and Cleaning / Operations Manager
Past political experience: Current Supervisor / Conewago Township BOS / I am in my 2nd term and have had the pleasure to serve our community since 2012.
Why do you want to run for this political office? To show my continued support to the community, as well as the people of Conewago Township that elected me in 2011 and again in 2017.
What are your goals once elected to this position? If fortunate enough to be re-elected, my goals are to work effectively and cohesively with the other members of the board to help keep Conewago Township a community in which people want to reside, raise their families, work and play. As always, I will continue to govern with a common sense approach by which and with the skills I’ve learned while being in leadership and management for over 30 years, and a seat on this BOS for 12 years, as well as be diligent and well informed when making my decisions, for they affect all our constituents.
