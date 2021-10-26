Kelly A. Lawver

Party: Republican
Position seeking: Clerk of Court
Residence: Gettysburg Borough
Employment: Current Clerk of Court & Clerk of Orphans’ Court
Education: Graduated from Gettysburg Area High School and attended Harrisburg Area Community College
Political Experience: My initial political experience started with volunteering during the Bush-Cheney Campaign and had expanded from there leading to my current position.
Community involvement: I have been an active member of the community as a volunteer. Currently, I am a volunteer, foster, and board member of Forever Love Rescue in Gettysburg. I have been the Vice President of the PTSO of James Gettys Elementary School, served on the Adams County Board of Elections, volunteered with the YWCA 5K Run, Red Cross Blood Drives, Disaster Services & Damage Assessment, Mother Goose Nursery, Holiday Bureau, United Way, and multiple Republican Party activities.
What makes you the best candidate? I have worked in the Clerk of Courts Office since 1997 when I was hired as a deputy clerk. In 2005, I decided to run for election, won, and took office in 2006. I am qualified, I have the direct experience and skills for this position, and I deliver exceptional results.
If you are interested in staying current with news, alerts, and more from the Clerk of Courts, download the Adams County Clerk of Courts mobile app. We have improved our communication with our constituents utilizing this app which proved to be extremely important during the pandemic.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? A commitment during my campaign in 2005 was to increase the collections of fines, costs, and restitution due to victims of crime. In 2007 and again in 2008, we succeeded in increasing our collections by over $1.6 million dollars more than the amount that was being collected in 2005.
Prior to taking office, the average monthly revenue was approximately $95,000. to $115,000 a month. Currently, we average over $300,000. each month. For March 2021, we had our second highest collections on record, receipting $475,197.86. The money is disbursed as restitution to victims of crime as well as to municipalities, the County, and Department of Revenue. I will continue to increase collections of outstanding fines, costs, and restitution.
The wheels of government tend to turn slowly embracing technology. I will continue to push for the use of technology to provide efficient service to everyone who must interact with the Adams County Clerk of Courts Office.
Active records have been digitized and are available to all departments and attorneys electronically. We have eliminated the physical creation of miscellaneous, juvenile and dependency cases. In 2021, we have eliminated the creation of criminal misdemeanor cases. I will continue to save the costs of supplies, staff time, and the physical space of storing these records by eliminating the need to create physical case files.
I have accomplished a lot during my tenure, and I am truly honored by the support I have received over the years. I appreciate your continued support!
