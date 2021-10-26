Party: Republican
Position seeking: Cumberland Township Supervisor
Residence: 1610 Fairfield Rd Gettysburg Pa., Cumberland Township, 33 years
Employment: Businessman, Owner Sheppard’s Groundskeeping 40 years
Education: Lakeland Regional High School, Wanaque New Jersey; Geneva College Beaver Falls Pa; Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey Pa.; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture studies and seminars on Lawncare Herbicides and Pesticides Licensed applicator and business.
Political experience: None, but I do have an understanding of small government operations, financial responsibility, and organization. My experience as a business owner and my experience in emergency services has given me insight and knowledge of small government procedures and operations.
Community involvement: Former Gettysburg police Officer, Former DUI class instructor for offenders, DUI class instructor at the Gettysburg School district, Former member Gettysburg Fire Department and Ambulance with EMT certification, Former member National Ski Patrol Ski Liberty, Former Vice President Gettysburg Midget Football, Past Assistant/Volunteer Gettysburg High School Golf, Volunteer at Oaklawn Community Gardens for five years. I have often assisted the Gettysburg Fire company, Greenmount Fire company and the township with my Backhoe and equipment at several fires, blizzards, floods, and severe storms where roads were closed or blocked due to fallen trees, limbs or debris.
What makes you the best candidate? Cumberland Township is where I chose for my family to be for the past 33 years. Not only do I live in the township but I run my business here and have raised my children who both still live in the township. I have a history as a public servant to serve my community to the best of my ability and I have been involved in business and Police contract negotiations. When I am involved in something I give it my all and see it through to completion. I am confident that with my vast experiences and knowledge that I can continue to serve in a leadership role as a supervisor for the betterment of our community.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I believe Cumberland Township is a premier place to live. With all the new development, our community is growing and increasing in population. I feel strongly that we need to place an emphasis on our police department and properly man and fund them. They are currently understaffed and working overtime and I have personal experience of what that is like. I have found in business that it is better to have more personnel that are fresh and not overworked to accomplish a goal. I believe in proper and responsible viable economic development as it fits to the style of Cumberland Township. Continued support and assistance to Oaklawn Community Gardens is important. I hear residents complaining about some roads and I look forward to working with our roads department. Those that know me, know that I ‘tell it like it is’ and that I am able to work and communicate with anyone and listen to their concerns with integrity. I believe that everything must be thought out thoroughly, but not dragged out. If elected, I would be honored to join the team of Cumberland Township Supervisors for future betterment of our outstanding community.
