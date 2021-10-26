John Ramirez

Party: Democrat
Position seeking: School Director - Gettysburg Area School District
Residence: Mt. Joy Township, Gettysburg, since 2011
Employment: Retired in 2011 as a college Associate Professor facilitating the learning of up to 480 students per year in Psychology, Education, and Student Development classes, both in-person and on-line
Education: Master of Arts in Psychology, Master of Education in Applied Human Development and Guidance, Both from Teachers College, Columbia University
Political experience: Only as a registered Democrat in this great American Democracy
Community involvement: Volunteer at the Majestic Theater, Adams Electric Cooperative, Member of Police Accountability Task Force, supporter of many community organizations including the Adams County Arts Council, SCCAP, Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, Fair Districts PA, Project Gettysburg-Leon, Adams Rescue Mission, and Heritage Festival
What makes you the best candidate? I have experienced the satisfaction of being in a classroom and realizing that teaching is one of the few professions where each day you can make a positive impact on a person’s life.
My experience in public education started while working as an assistant nursery schoolteacher in an innovative therapeutic nursery school program for children of schizophrenic mothers. I realized the impact that a male teacher and a positive role model could have on young children at risk. While completing my 3rd grade student teaching classroom requirements I learned how the elementary school system was organized. My early interest in psychology combined with education led me to earn a teaching certificate in Nursery thru 6th grade. I worked in a special drug awareness program in a high school and later earned an elementary School Guidance Counselor Certificate. I understand the causes and effects of early childhood physical and emotional development, elementary school socialization and achievement problems, high school adolescence identity development, and college career goal achievement.
I realize that there are others already on the school board with valuable experiences to share. I feel that my background in education will be very useful in contributing to the discussion. I was born and raised in Upper Manhattan, New York City. My parents were from Puerto Rico. I am bi-lingual in English and Spanish. As to whether I am the best candidate, the question is if I would be the best addition to the group. This will be left to the voters.
What are the most important issues facing the school board? We all have the best intentions for the education and safety of our students. Sometimes differences between us can lead to disagreements and confrontations. I will seek to reach consensus and common ground. School Boards must remain open minded and nonpolitical.
My primary goal will be to help maintain and improve the physical safety, cognitive development, academic achievement, and career goals of all the students within our district. There will be difficult decisions ahead, however, the School Board must maintain the focus on student learning. Everyone will agree that meeting the changing academic needs of our community will require careful allocation and management of our funding sources. We can't remain stagnant, nor can we afford to lose our educational best practice advantage.
My academic priorities and interests center around the following:
• Expand courses that prepare students for the jobs of the future
• Improve administration and classroom teacher diversity
• Establish appropriate and reachable academic goals for all students, in all grades
• Support for art, music, and science programs
• Programs to encourage girls and boys in "STEAM" (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) courses
• Expand AP courses for qualified high school juniors and seniors
• Hands-on learning experiences (AG Lab)
• Courses for students with special needs
• Expand work-study/co-op programs
• Scholarships and awards for high achieving students
• Increase high school graduation rates and college admissions
In conclusion, although students may have different learning styles, I believe that all students can learn. Our students remain the most important constituents in our public education system.
