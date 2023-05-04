Name: Randy L. Phiel
Age: 71
Residence: Cumberland Township, GASD
Education: B.S. Administration of Justice, American University, M.S. Public Administration, Shippensburg University
Employment: Adams County Commissioner Chairman, U.S. Law Enforcement Ranger, NPS, Retired
Political Experience: Cumberland Township Planning Commission, Cumberland Township Municipal Authority, Cumberland Township Supervisor, County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania Board of Directors, Region 3 District Representative (10 Counties) 2013-Present, Adams County Commissioner Chairman 2012-Present
Why do you want to run for office? The past 12 years in my role as Adams County Commissioner Chairman, this board has been very productive with significant accomplishments and achievements that benefit our county. We have had a consistent track record of success for 12 years. This energy and vision to preserve our history and agrarian landscape, while recognizing the need to balance and encourage appropriate economic development, while maintaining fiscal stability and a superior quality of life, is still the fundamental principle this board embraces. I feel that both as board chairman and as an individual, I have been able to contribute toward those goals. I still have the passion, commitment, and resources to help make Adams County a great place to live and work!
What are your goals once elected to this position? County government has several fundamental responsibilities. Providing Essential Services to residents that are important to their daily lives is critical. Providing for residents’ health, safety and welfare whether it be 911 operations, supporting emergency responders, or maintaining courts, prison, district attorney, public defender, victim witness or probation is very important and necessary. Maintaining a strong fiscal position is fundamental to effective governance. Since this board’s second year in office, we have maintained the highest bond rating achievable along with a strong reserve. We also created a highly productive in-house fiscal team. The task of administering and managing efficient and secure elections has recently become much more challenging and front-page news. Adams County, according to the Department of State, has one of the most accurate election processes in the state.
