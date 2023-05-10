Name: Terry Scholle
Age: 77
Municipality/School District: Mt. Joy Township
Education: Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering, Akron University, Akron Ohio; Master of Science Electrical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md. I taught advanced communications and cryptology courses for 21 years for the Department of Defense (National Cryptologic School, Ft. Meade, Md.), and taught math, engineering, and business courses at York College for 19 years.
Current Employer: Retired
Past Political Experience: Vice-chairman Mt. Joy Township Board of Supervisors; president of the Adams County Counsel of Governments (ACCOG); chairman of township Agricultural Security Area (ASA); chairman of township Planning Commission; township auditor; member of board of directors for the York Adams Tax Bureau (YATB); member of the YATB Tax Appeals Committee; member Adams County Tax Collection Committee (ACTCC); member Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO); member of Adams County Farm Bureau.
Why do you want to run for this political office? To help continue the preservation of the rural heritage of Mt. Joy Township and Adams County, continue to be fiscally conservative while ensuring all township residents are provided with needed services, and share what I learn from other organization affiliations to help Mt. Joy stay informed.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I will continue to address township residents’ concerns and work toward the best interest of all, continue our path of fiscal responsibility, work with other municipalities on common issues, and provide guidance to staff to assure timely responses dealing with township matters.
