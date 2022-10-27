Neil Belliveau
Party: Libertarian Party
Residence: Conewago Township
Employment: Digital Marketer and Business Owner
Education: Associate of science degree in digital media from Full Sail University
Community Involvement: I am a founding member and chairman of the Adams County Libertarian Party, which was organized this past year. We aim to work with the local community and their various events and efforts to help others.
Political Experience: I am new to politics and decided to get involved in 2016 when we had two of the worst presidential candidates in my lifetime. I became a liberty activist and member of the Libertarian Party to fight against the authoritarianism growing from the two major parties.
What makes you the best candidate: I am not a politician and beholden to the either of the two major parties. The only people that I answer to are the residents of District 91.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking: I decided to run because we as Pennsylvanians are experiencing increased taxes, uncontrolled spending, and the expanding role of government in our daily lives. Throughout my campaign, I’ve talked to hundreds of people who were open to change and sick of the current political landscape. With record inflation, our politicians approved a budget that increased spending by over 10% in July. Soon our Legislators will have to decide to raise taxes or cut spending. When it comes a time, do you think they will cut spending? I don’t and that leaves the only other option to raise taxes. You can count on a Libertarian to hold the line against taxes and fight to cut wasteful spending. Pennsylvania is one of only 10 states to operate with a full-time legislature, which also happens to be one of the least productive, as reported by Spotlight PA in 2019. Changing to part-time would allow the Commonwealth to cut the compensation in half, saving taxpayers over $9 million annually. In a few weeks, you will have an opportunity to make a change for the better. But you will have to decide if you are ready to change that by sending a Libertarian to Harrisburg. As we see with history, the Republicans and Democrats can’t control spending or get things done for the people. They are only truly good at telling you what to do. For more information, visit my website neil4pa91.com.
Dan Moul
Party: Republican
Residence: Conewago Township
Employment: Legislator, PA House of Representatives 91st District
Education: New Oxford High School, York College, finance
Community Involvement: SAVES, ABATE, NOSC, Center for Rural PA
Political Experience: 16 years as a state representative
What makes me the best candidate: I have 16 years of experience as your legislator. I have developed relationships over the years on both sides of the aisle which has helped me become very successful at moving legislation. I am the chairman of the Agriculture Committee which I have taken very seriously. Agriculture is extremely important to Adams County, and I will go to great lengths to protect it. In the August edition of City and State Magazine, I was listed as number 16 of the top 100 most influential people in agriculture in Pennsylvania. My secondary committee of which I am a member is the Tourism Committee. I need not tell you the importance of this committee as Adams County sees more than 2 million visitors per year and tourism is Pennsylvania’s second largest industry, next to agriculture. I have gained the trust of my colleagues and leadership, but they also know that I vote my district whether it is popular or not. My district office staff is second to none. They have become experts in their duties and have created a rapport with all agencies in Harrisburg so they may serve our constituents. During the pandemic, all of us decided that keeping the office open was of the utmost importance to serve the people and businesses impacted by shutdowns. We don’t question anyone’s politics, we just help.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Inflation tops the list. Some constituents are not able to retire because of the loss in their 401Ks, combined with the high cost of goods, services and fuel. Middle income people are struggling just to make ends meet. Drugs have infiltrated our community with the fentanyl crisis at our southern border. I will take the liberty of stating that the surge of drugs is directly related to the surge of crime. I am all for giving the police as well as our judges the ability to throw the key away on those mules who are bringing drugs into our community, poisoning our children. Also, educating students today for the jobs of tomorrow is an issue. Not all students are cut out for college. Training our youth in the trades or even going into business for themselves is the direction we need to take education. Outside of charter and cyber schools, parents need the right to choose the school and or education for their children. Government overreach with regulation is stifling businesses. Allowing agencies to make their own regulations is something we are going to correct. Next spring’s election will have a constitutional question on the ballot that will put the power of regulation approval in the hands of the elected officials instead of bureaucrats. High property taxes are still a huge issue for a lot of my constituents. I have signed onto almost every property tax reduction or elimination bill and that has been offered.
Marty Qually
Party: Democratic
Residence: Gettysburg
Employment: Adams County commissioner
Education: Saint Francis Xavier grade school; Delone Catholic high school; Mount Saint Mary’s University
Political Experience: Gettysburg Borough Council; Adams County auditor; Adams County commissioner
Community Involvement: South Central Community Action Agency (SCCAP); Adams/York Drug and Alcohol Joinder board; Adams/York MH/IDD; Adams County Economic Development Corporation; Adams County Council of Governments; Penn State Extension Service
What makes you the best candidate: Growing up in a large family, I learned early on that the best way to get things done is to work together. As a county commissioner, I have done the same by worked across the aisle with my Republican colleagues, local officials, and community leaders to get quality projects completed. I get results, because I listen, can work with almost anyone, and put 100% into every project. As a county commissioner I led the charge to open the Mercy House, our first substance abuse recovery center at minimal cost to taxpayers. I worked with local governments, community volunteers, and Adams Electric to host the first public electronic recycling event and filled three tractor trailers with unwanted electronics. Now most residents have electronic recycling included in their trash pick-up. This was a great example of teamwork. This board partnered with Cumberland township and dedicated community volunteers to improve conditions at Oaklawn Cemetery. Volunteers have done a great job improving Oaklawn, but the county stepping in to purchase the failing cemetery will guarantee the long term success of their amazing work. Partisan political fights and gridlock in Harrisburg are holding us back. We need a new representative with the skills and a proven track record of getting the job done. If I can get these projects completed as one of three commissioners, imagine what I can do for you as your next state representative.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking: The most important issue facing the district is that the incumbent and his party leadership want to take reproductive rights away from women. He co-sponsored a constitutional amendment which states, “This constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right related to abortion.” At a recent debate he claimed the amendment wouldn’t change anything and is only about taxpayer funded abortions. Read it again and notice the part that clearly says “or any other right related to abortion.” That means no exception for rape or incest. I believe that a women’s right to control her own body should not be a partisan issue and should not be controlled by the government. Beyond that one critical issue, we must elect representatives, who listens to and works with everyone, regardless of political affiliation. My opponent believes that he already has the votes of Republicans in the district and does not even need to campaign. I believe that many Republican voters want to see results. As a commissioner, I have gotten results. As a state representative, I will do the same. If you have any questions before the Nov. 8 election, call or email me, 717-339-6514 and martyqually@gmail.com. You can also check out my campaign on Facebook and Instagram at Marty Qually for PA State Representative 91st District. And don’t forget to check out the only campaign debate on community media at www.community media.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.