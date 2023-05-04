Name: Dan Worley
Age: 76
Municipality: Latimore Township
Education: B.S. in Biology, master’s in education
Current Employer: Latimore Township Supervisor
Past political experience: 24 years as a Latimore Township Supervisor
Why do you want to run for this political office? My philosophy has always been to protect our open spaces from excessive development and uncontrolled growth. I made a promise when I first ran for office 24 years ago, not to raise taxes and to run the township like a business. We have always been debt free and made no purchases unless we had the money. I not only kept my promise for all those years but will continue to do so in the future. I feel that I have developed a reputation with our constituents, continuing to address their concerns and never be a “yes man” for special interest groups.
What are your goals once elected? I will continue, as I have done in the past, to work tirelessly to fulfill my responsibilities as a supervisor. I have kept our constituents informed through newsletters and a township website. We provide a police department for our residents and a beautiful park for all to enjoy. I am also concerned about protecting our environment and freshwater supplies for now and future generations. Over the years, I have gotten many comments that Latimore is a wonderful place to live. This only happens with careful zoning. This is one of the most important jobs of a township supervisor.
