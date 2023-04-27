Name: Tammy Myers
Age: 55
Municipality/School District: Mount Joy Township, Gettysburg
Education: I am a graduate of Littlestown Area High School and Millersville University, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Current Employer: Destination Gettysburg, where I serve as the Director of Partnership.
Past political experience: I have no past political experience, but I have participated in the election process, serving as a poll worker and Judge of Elections for more than 20 years.
Why do you want to run for this political office? Before my employment with Destination Gettysburg, I operated the Gettysburg Heritage Center Museum and Bookstore, formerly known as the National Civil War Wax Museum, for over 30 years. Throughout the span of my career, I have been actively engaged in the community, serving in various leadership and organizational roles. As Adams County Controller, I will be able to broaden my service to the community, while utilizing and expanding my business skill set.
What are your goals once elected to this position? First and foremost, my goal will be to carry forward the same level of professionalism, respect, and trust that the office has earned – both internally and throughout the community. I appreciate the work of Steve Renner and John Phillips for laying the foundation and building an exceptional team of professionals. Leadership and teamwork will remain a priority. I will continue to educate the community on the role of the Controller and establish additional goals as I gain a greater understanding of the dynamics and complexities of the office.
