Christine Demas

Party: Democrat/Republican
Position seeking: Board of Supervisors, Mount Joy Township
Residence: Mount Joy Township
Employment: Retired
Education: BA, Economics, University of Pittsburgh; MS, Strategic Business, The Johns Hopkins University; Certified PMP
Political experience: None
Community involvement: Hoffman Homes for Youth, Board; Adams County Farm Bureau, Board
What makes you the best candidate? After a career of private and public sector project management, I am prepared to bring the skills of communication, management and decision-making to our township. I know how to get meaningful work done, on-time and within budget. My years as a business owner has given me the understanding and importance of promoting economic development. And finally, as a farmer, I have developed a tremendous respect for the land and those who work it.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Simply put, the most important issues facing our township are integrity and transparency. By working together, we can restore the public trust. We deserve a system that has transparency in decision making, welcomes public participation, and encourages collaboration. Openness and communication will only strengthen our community and promote efficiency and effectiveness in our Township. Access to your local leaders should be easy. It should not become a second job to know what is happening in your back yard.
