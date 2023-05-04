Name: Walter M. Barlow
Age: 61
Municipality: Liberty Township
Education: I graduated from Liberty University, studied Biblical Ministries.
Current Employer: Liberty Township Supervisor; Liberty Township Road Master/ Jacoby Transportation.
Past political experience: I have been a Liberty Township Supervisor for the past eight years.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I come from a family that has served this community and lived here for 133 years. We have raised our family here and worked our family farm, and continue to support local growth. My mother still lives on the farm she was born on and my son will be the next generation to farm the land. I want to keep Liberty Township as a tight knit community.
What are your goals once elected to this office? Continuing to meet the needs of the residents currently and in the future; Sustaining joint municipal agreements which allow us to build and maintain relationships; Meeting the needs of the elderly in our township by working with the Adams County Office for Aging to help them stay in their homes; Staying vigilant about new laws that will affect Liberty Township residents; Continue education of all township employees to better serve our residents, with cutting edge tools and information.
