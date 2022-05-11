Name: Helen Cook
Residence: East Berlin
Employment: Volunteer
Education: College
Political experience: County Committee Member, PA Federation of Democratic Women.
Community involvement: Helping elect Democratic values in East Berlin and Adams County.
What makes you the best candidate? The voices of Democrats in the Borough will be heard and shared.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I put my efforts into the equality of all in the County. We can not set back and view all our rights being stripped away. Adams County needs to be reminded of the rights of everyone. I will do my best to see that the GOP candidates do not go to Harrisburg or DC. We need leaders that respect everyone’s rights. I will continue to protect Women’s rights that are slowly being stripped away due to the work of the GOP.
