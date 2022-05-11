Name: Richard Mathews
Party: Republican
Position seeking: PA Republican State Committee
Residence: My wife Laura and I live in Carroll Valley.
Employment: Retired. My work experience includes leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, self-employment as an organic consultant, and Executive Director of a 501©(5) Non-profit Corporation.
Education: Masters Degree in General Administration. I also have two undergraduate degrees as well as professional development certifications in Leadership, Management, and Administration.
Political experience: Fifth year on Carroll Valley Borough Council, third as Council President. I have been a member of the Adams County Republican Committee since June 2015 and have served as Executive Director and Vice Chairman.
Community involvement: When my children were younger I held PTA positions, participated in girls and boys club as an assistant softball coach, and managed a community youth chess team. As a member of Toast Masters International, I provided leadership training to high school students. At my church I trained Acolytes and assisted the treasurer. I have served in leadership of two homeowner associations where I held positions of President, Treasurer, and Director. I served as a school board member and currently serve as a Carroll Valley Borough Councilmen (President) and member of the Sewer and Water Authority.
What makes you the best candidate? State Committee membership is a volunteer position. There is no pay and no reimbursement for travel and other expenses. These positions are important because the Republican State Committee conducts all business for the Republican Party at the state level. Duties include electing leadership; vetting candidates; providing training to elect Republicans; and when openings occur after the primary, putting candidates on the statewide ballot. I am experienced, managing programs; leading paid staff and volunteers; creating budgets and plans; providing oversight of Boards, advising Boards, and serving on Boards; meeting with and speaking before interest groups, including Congressional members and staff; writing and interpreting regulations and statutes; developing and implementing review and evaluation programs; conducting reviews and evaluations; coordinating and leading meetings; and performing training. Adams County republicans deserve three State Committee members committed to: 1. Communicating with fellow republicans to identify their concerns, 2. Communicating those concerns to the next level, 3. Attending all sessions of the State Committee, 4. Voting, and 5. Reporting back to the county republicans. I am committed to meeting all five of those actions. When I take something on, I’m all in. I will do the same as your State Committee member. I also endorse Virginia Martin and Lindsay Krug for election to the State Committee because they are committed to meeting all five of those actions.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Perhaps the question is more appropriately, what are the issues facing Adams County residents and how can representation on the State Committee benefit them? Back in 2016 and 2017, carrying a proxy, I had the honor of participating in four State Committee events. It was real clear that information tends to flow down and that any that moves up, originates with the individual member’s opinion at best and most likely with the leadership. I believe the State Committee member needs to learn from the residents what their issues are and as appropriate convey those issues up to the next level. The member also needs to communicate to the residents regarding what has transpired at the State Committee meetings. To achieve these actions they must attend the meetings and vote. As I noted in the previous section, I am committed to following through on all of these actions. The State Committee members are, per the Adams County Republican Committee (ACRC) bylaws, members of the Board of Directors. On the second Thursday of each month the ACRC holds an ADAMS FIRST-Conservative Forum 6-8 p.m. It is a great opportunity for republicans to meet with their State Committee members. I hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.