Jimmy Phelps

Party: Democratic
Residence: Gettysburg, Ward 3
Employment: Owner of Truth Investigation Group
Education: Community College of Baltimore County – Criminal Justice
Political Experience: None
Community involvement: I am currently an assistant Boy Scout Leader for Troop 79, an assistant baseball coach with Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball, a parent volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School, and a board member of Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority
What makes you the best candidate? I care about our community, including the school district. The best way to help out our community is not by complaining and criticizing from behind a keyboard. Volunteering and making the time to help others is an investment in our community and makes a difference, which is why I have been actively involved in numerous community organizations over the last five years. I also recognize that I don’t have all the answers to every problem, but I’m willing to put the time into finding them. As a school board member, I would seek out the opinions of individuals who have expertise in certain areas, depending on the issue. I will research any topics that I am not familiar with to give you a complete and honest answer. I am committed to putting in the time, effort, and due diligence to make the best decisions for our students, their families, teachers, administrators, and support staff. I realize that any decisions made for our schools impact all of these people and I look forward to working together as a team to provide an education and opportunities for our students. I have two children who are currently enrolled in the Gettysburg Area School District, so I have first hand experience with what is happening in our schools and I have concerns like all parents. I will give a voice to the families who need to be heard and an ear to listen as well.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Currently, the most immediate concern is the pandemic. Hopefully Covid-19 will be a non-issue for the next school year. However, if it is not, I feel we need to listen to the administration and teachers – no one understands the day-to-day concerns in our schools better than they do. I feel that school safety should always be under consideration for any necessary changes in protocol, as risks and challenges are always evolving.
Additionally, the budget is always a huge responsibility of the school board. If elected I would be very conscious of how I am voting to spend tax-payers’ dollars. I would decide carefully between needs and wants when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money. We have to weigh our options and take into consideration what we need to spend money on now and what we can wait to spend money on down the road.
I would also like to see GASD promote diversity in teachers and staff throughout the district. Nearly one quarter of GASD students are people of color. This is not reflected proportionately by the GASD staff. GASD currently employees fewer than five non-white professionals. I would like to see GASD advertise in certain areas to promote a diverse teacher pool. If minorities are choosing not to apply for positions at GASD, then we need to ask why. I believe it is very important to show non-white students that people that look like them can be in important roles, such as teachers, support staff, and administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.