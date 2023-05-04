Name: Jim Martin
Age: 73
Municipality/School District: Butler Township
Education: Assoc. Forestry, B.S. Forestry, M.S. Ag. Economics, Real Estate Academy, and CCAP Center for Excellence in Leadership
Current Employer: County of Adams
Past political experience: County Commissioner (Vice Chairman), County GOP Vice-Chair and committee member, Campaign Coordinator, CCAP Ag. Committee, Vice-Chair PA Counties Workers’ Compensation Board, Chairman CCAP Investment Board, CCAP Resolutions Committee, South Central PA Workforce Investment Board, ACTPO
Why do you want to run for this political office? There are several compelling reasons I am running for re-election. First, I want to continue building upon my established record of experience, leadership, vision and common sense that have produced results for the good of Adams County. I see those accomplishment as very rewarding experiences that drive me to do more. Additionally, numerous residents have expressed their appreciation for our accomplishments and encouraged me to run for re-election. And lastly, I desire stay in office to see the completion of several important projects that we have put in motion.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My most important goals are maintaining the county’s strong financial position, stimulating economic development and growth while protecting our agricultural heritage, supporting our first responders, advocating with legislators for property tax and regulation reform, encouraging workforce development and training, supporting addiction recovery and prevention initiatives, supporting family values, providing opportunities for youth to develop a wholesome life, and maintaining a passion for delivering what is relevant for the good of Adams County.
