Name: Catherine Schubring
Age: 21
Municipality/School District: Fairfield Area School District
Education: Associates in Applied Sciences
Current employment: Current LPN Student at Harrisburg Area Community College
Past political experience: This will be my first term serving on the Carroll Valley Borough Council if I am elected. I was the vice president of my student council my junior year in high school.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I want to run as a member of the Carroll Valley Borough Council because I believe Carroll Valley is a gem worth preserving. From its quiet and safe neighborhoods to its beauteous heights upon the mountains that surround our little borough, the grandeur of Carroll Valley is enough to revive a tired mind to new aspirations. While living in Carroll Valley I have come to know and love this borough that many of us call home. I want to give back and provide future generations the opportunity to live in a community that not only provides peace of mind, but a place where the soul can soar high in the refreshing winds that blow past the hills of our great valley.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I want to do much for our great borough of Carroll Valley but one thing in particular I want to really stress is to help Carroll Valley go green! I want to push for initiatives that will help make Carroll Valley eco-friendly and help preserve the ecosystem and watersheds so that neighboring wildlife communities will be able to live and flourish and, in so helping maintain the natural environment of our community, preserve the natural appeal of Carroll Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.