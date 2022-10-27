Voters headed to polling sites Nov. 8 won’t leave the voting booth with writer’s cramp with only four races to decide.

Topping the specimen ballot is the run for US Senate, with five names from which to choose. In descending order, as listed on the Adams County ballot, are: John Fetterman, Democratic candidate; Mehmet Oz, Republican; Erik Gerhardt, Libertarian; Richard Weiss, Green Party; and Daniel Wassmer, Keystone party.

