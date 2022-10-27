Voters headed to polling sites Nov. 8 won’t leave the voting booth with writer’s cramp with only four races to decide.
Topping the specimen ballot is the run for US Senate, with five names from which to choose. In descending order, as listed on the Adams County ballot, are: John Fetterman, Democratic candidate; Mehmet Oz, Republican; Erik Gerhardt, Libertarian; Richard Weiss, Green Party; and Daniel Wassmer, Keystone party.
The bid for governor and lieutenant governor includes: Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis, Democratic; Douglas Mastriano and Carrie Lewis Delrosso, Republican; Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster, Libertarian; Christina Digiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning, Green Party; and Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz, Keystone.
While John Joyce is unopposed on the ballot, Beth Farnham is waging a write-in campaign in an attempt to unseat the incumbent for the US Congressional 13th District seat.
Locally, folks may have to make a choice for their local state House representative, depending upon where they reside — the 193rd or the 91st District.
In the 193rd District, incumbent Torren Ecker is the lone candidate on the ballot, with no one stepping forward to attempt a write-in endeavor to unseat him.
The 91st District is another matter, with three candidates campaigning for the seat. Neil Belliveau, Libertarian, and Marty Qually, Democrat, are each vying to unseat incumbent Dan Moul, Republican.
