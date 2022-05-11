Seven Republicans and four Democrats are vying to become Pennsylvania’s next member of the U.S. Senate.
Incumbent Republican Pat Toomey is not seeking re-election.
In the Republican primary, candidate include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.
On the Democratic side, the candidates are John Fetterman, Malcom Kenyatta, Alex Khalil, and Conor Lamb.
The candidates’ backgrounds vary widely, as indicated by information from their campaign websites and the Associated Press.
Democrats
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was mayor of Braddock. He joined AmeriCorps and helped set up the first computer labs in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. He earned a master’s in public policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta serves the 181st district in Philadelphia County. He is a member of the Governor’s Taskforce on Suicide Prevention and holds a host of committee leadership positions. He earned a master’s in strategic communication from Drexel University.
Alexandria Khalil serves on the Jenkintown Borough Council and is a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 equity task force. A former small business owner, she is a consultant specializing in small businesses.
Current U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb’s 17th district includes many of the Pittsburgh-area suburbs as well as Beaver County. He is vice chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He is a former U.S. Marine and former federal prosecutor.
Republicans
Kathy Barnette is a military veteran, former adjunct professor of corporate finance, conference speaker, broadcast political commentator, and author of the book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.”
Jeff Bartos, a former Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, owns contracting and real estate development companies in the Philadelphia area. He founded organizations aimed at assisting small businesses affected by COVID-19.
George Bochetto is a Philadelphia attorney and graduate of Temple University School of Law. His career has spanned five decades. He was appointed to serve as Pennsylvania state boxing commissioner from 1995 to 2002.
Sean Gale practices business and healthcare law. He holds degrees from Temple University’s Fox School of Business and Villanova Law School and a master of laws in healthcare and pharmaceuticals from Drexel University’s Kline School of Law.
David McCormick, a U.S. Military Academy graduate and Persian Gulf War veteran, earned a Ph.D. in international affairs at Princeton University, is a former U.S. undersecretary of the Treasury, and led the Bridgewater Associates investment firm.
Mehmet Oz hosts a television show and is an attending physician at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center. He has performed thousands of heart operations, has written or co-written eight bestselling books, and holds medical patents.
- Information from websites and the Associated Press.
