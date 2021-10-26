Party: Republican
Residence: Gettysburg Third Ward
Employment: Retired
Education:
• Bachelor’s Degree: Elementary Education, Auburn University;
• Master’s Degree: Instructional Design (Leadership and Technology), Auburn University;
• Master’s Degree: Counseling and Human Development, Troy University
Political experience: Appointed to Gettysburg Borough Council (August 12, 2019) and elected (November 2019) to serve two years of an unexpired 3rd Ward term.
Community involvement:
• Appointed (1994) by Judge Oscar Spicer to a short-term task force studying renovations needed at the old Adams County Prison.
• Served on the Citizens Committee for Adams County Prison (1995-1997). During tenure with that group, assisted in setting up a lending library for inmates.
• Appointed by the County Commissioners as representative to the York/Adams Mental Health/Mental Retardation Advisory Board (2001) serving two terms. Appointed again as Interim Member (2010).
• Elected to the YWCA board of directors (1999-2004).
• Elected to the Adams County Arts Council board of directors (2009-present) and served two terms as president.
• Elected to the Adams County Community Foundation board of directors to fill an unexpired term (2014-2015).
• Appointed by the Borough Council to the County’s Cumberland, Straban, Gettysburg Comprehensive Plan Task Force.
• Chairs the Gettysburg Borough Recycling Committee (2007-2014, 2017-Present).
• Managed the official Borough website: gettysburgpa.gov (January 2007 to August 2017).
What makes you the best candidate? I am pleased and excited to have made the decision to stand for re-election for my Third Ward seat on the Gettysburg Borough Council. I would be honored to serve again and would like to be considered for remaining in that capacity for the next full term. I have always been interested in the workings of local government where issues that directly and immediately affect community life are addressed. I firmly believe it is the epitome of neighbor representing neighbor for the good of the Borough.
I am a diligent worker, and an advocate of historic preservation balanced with reasonable, practical business-friendly policies. I have a record of perfect attendance at Borough meetings since having been appointed in 2019 and do not accept the stipend paid to elected members of council. I also have a history of public service in County and Borough organizations, agencies, and initiatives, and a love for carefully researching an issue to ensure it is resolved in the manner most beneficial to the Borough.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? A top priority would be to focus on the Gettysburg Station Project (formerly known as the REDDI project). Residents have voiced impatience in what many see as inordinate delays in developing such prime Borough property. While understanding that the pandemic’s far-reaching financial complications have undoubtably caused many of the delays, I would like to see the undertaking become a viable source of revenue for the Borough as soon as possible. To that end, I would be willing to support efforts that would enhance such development and would work to foster positive relations with the developer during this process.
• A second important issue is ensuring the Borough’s financial status bounces back from the devastation caused by the pandemic by prudently and responsibly applying those additional funds that have become available. A priority for me is the replacement of staff and police positions which we were forced to cut during that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.