Name: Cindy Janczyk
Age: 60
Municipality/School District: Upper Adams School District
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Salisbury University)
Current Employer: Program Director, Penn’s Youth Initiative, Inc.
Past Political Experience: School Director 2019-to present
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am running for School Director because I care deeply about the children of our district. It has been an honor to serve on the School Board these past 3.5 years. In 2019 there was an open seat on the ballot. Even though I didn’t know a lot about the elements of running a school district, I was willing to serve and came to this position with a write-in campaign. I’ve learned a great deal in this office, steadily appreciating the immense responsibility of the administration as well as the Board of Directors. I am willing to serve another four years, should the voters believe I am best suited for the job.
What are your goals once elected to this position? First and foremost, I aim to work at lowering taxes. Since COVID there are many arising scholastic and developmental needs in the student body. Adjusting priorities isn’t easy with inflation, but I aim to keep asking questions. Secondly, optimal health is of greatest importance to the wellbeing of all students (physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially) and I will continue to advocate for the young people through budget discussions and policy. Lastly, I believe it is critical that we find a way to work together to move the district forward. My approach is to listen, stay open-minded, and to make decisions based on what I believe represents the constituents. That is not always easy to determine, but I try.
