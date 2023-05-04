Name: Chad-Alan Carr
Age: 45
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg, seeking borough council member at large spot
Education: College
Employment: Gettysburg Community Theatre
Past Political experience: Currently in second year as Gettysburg Borough Council Member At Large
Why do you want to run for this political office? Serving on Council is something I never thought I would do. I‘m surprised I like it a lot more than I thought I would. I respect and appreciate all six of my fellow Council Members from both sides of the political spectrum. Our voting record shows we agree on far more things than not, but even when we do not agree, we work as a team to consider everyone’s comments and concerns carefully. We try to make the best decisions for what we believe to be in the best interest of this town we love. I am a champion for small businesses; for over a decade I have lived here, I have worked with many wonderful people to bring vibrancy, happiness, and equality to Gettysburg.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I believe that communication is extremely important. When communication fails, it affects everything from public safety to budget planning to accountability. With better communication and listening to others with different views, we can better understand one another and try to find common ground. The current Council works hard at this.
