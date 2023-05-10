The primary election is May 16 at polling sites throughout Adams County.
While the Times Election Guide ran last week, a few submissions were misdirected in the email system. They appear on this page. Additional information, provided by Spotlight PA, on the statewide judges’ races is also included.
Adams County polling places are open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16, according to the county website.
If you need additional information, the Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office can be reached at 717-337-9832.
“Election and Voter Registration personnel provide guidance and information pertaining to election and voter registration procedures. The Elections/Voter Registration office provides mandated services,” information on the site reads.
“The Elections/Voter Registration office is also responsible for establishing voting precincts and locations of polling places for each voting precinct; training of election officers to staff the polls on election day and preparing all election supplies to be used at the polls on election day,” according to the website.
