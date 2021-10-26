Thomas R Carr

Party: Republican
Residence: Gettysburg
Employment: Retired
Education: High School, Pa State Police Academy Municipal police course, District Justice Certification course, 30 Weeks of update courses.
Community involvement: 50 Years of service with the Gettysburg Fire Dept. Still active responder.
What makes you the best candidate? My strengths as candidate for mayor are rooted in the 50 years of experience serving the Gettysburg community. I was privileged to serve as a police officer in the borough for eight years (1976-1983). Policing the borough enabled me to master the capacity to approach every situation with effective communication and compassion. My period as a borough police officer also facilitates my ability to provide appropriate oversight of the police department. I have also devoted a significant amount of time (50 years) toward volunteer firefighting at the Gettysburg Fire Department. I spent two of those years (1982, 1983) as chief and am honored to be recognized as a top 10 responder for the past 8 years. The vast amount of time spent as a volunteer firefighter aided the development of crucial skills necessary for the position of mayor. My abilities to adapt under unpredictable circumstances surrounding an emergency response have allowed me to refine my skills as a leader and problem-solver. The high stress situations that I am commonly hurled into as a first responder present me with an unquestioned potential to remain sensible and confident during the decision-making process. I also spent 30 years (1984-2014) as an elected Gettysburg Magisterial District Judge. During this tenure, I swore under oath to protect, obey, and defend the constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth. This oath is a fundamental component of my life, and I can assure that impartiality will be applied to any disputes that may arise within the borough.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Mayor of Gettysburg has limited authority concerning the daily operations of the borough. I understand the role to be more ceremonial than actionable. With this in mind, I will be the spokesperson and de facto leader of the borough. I intend to encourage the development and prosperity of local business, while addressing the impact this may have on Gettysburg Borough residents. Creating an environment where local businesses have the means to survive is essential for the Borough, but this approach must be designed in a manner that does impede on the desires of its residents. I believe the appropriation of funds needs to be addressed. The taxes imposed on both borough residents and business owners needs to be allocated in a manner that benefits all of those who engage in borough activities. Various departments frame the Gettysburg Borough, and each department should be allotted the necessary resources to operate, while eliminating any gratuitous spending. I have spent most of my lifetime as a borough resident, and I feel money is consistently depleted without truly benefitting the community. Community is where I want to end this question. I believe Gettysburg to be a truly wonderful community, but without proper leadership we could lose that honor. I feel the only way to maintain this joyous small-town feel is to assure every individual in the community has a voice. In a political climate that has become so polarized, we need to find ourselves organizing productive dialogues that express inclusion rather than contempt. Mayor of Gettysburg has limited authority concerning the daily operations of the borough. I understand the role to be more ceremonial than actionable. With this in mind, I will be the spokesperson and de facto leader of the borough. I intend to encourage the development and prosperity of local business, while addressing the impact this may have on Gettysburg Borough residents. Creating an environment where local businesses have the means to survive is essential for the Borough, but this approach must be designed in a manner that does impede on the desires of its residents. I believe the appropriation of funds needs to be addressed. The taxes imposed on both borough residents and business owners needs to be allocated in a manner that benefits all of those who engage in borough activities. Various departments frame the Gettysburg Borough, and each department should be allotted the necessary resources to operate, while eliminating any gratuitous spending. I have spent most of my lifetime as a borough resident, and I feel money is consistently depleted without truly benefitting the community. Community is where I want to end this question. I believe Gettysburg to be a truly wonderful community, but without proper leadership we could lose that honor. I feel the only way to maintain this joyous small-town feel is to assure every individual in the community has a voice. In a political climate that has become so polarized, we need to find ourselves organizing productive dialogues that express inclusion rather than contempt. Mayor of Gettysburg has limited authority concerning the daily operations of the borough. I understand the role to be more ceremonial than actionable. With this in mind, I will be the spokesperson and de facto leader of the borough. I intend to encourage the development and prosperity of local business, while addressing the impact this may have on Gettysburg Borough residents. Creating an environment where local businesses have the means to survive is essential for the Borough, but this approach must be designed in a manner that does impede on the desires of its residents. I believe the appropriation of funds needs to be addressed. The taxes imposed on both borough residents and business owners needs to be allocated in a manner that benefits all of those who engage in borough activities. Various departments frame the Gettysburg Borough, and each department should be allotted the necessary resources to operate, while eliminating any gratuitous spending. I have spent most of my lifetime as a borough resident, and I feel money is consistently depleted without truly benefitting the community. Community is where I want to end this question. I believe Gettysburg to be a truly wonderful community, but without proper leadership we could lose that honor. I feel the only way to maintain this joyous small-town feel is to assure every individual in the community has a voice. In a political climate that has become so polarized, we need to find ourselves organizing productive dialogues that express inclusion rather than contempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.